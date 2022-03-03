Left Menu

LTTS wins new multiyear deal from Airbus for undisclosed sum

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:47 IST
LTTS wins new multiyear deal from Airbus for undisclosed sum
  • Country:
  • India

LTTS, the engineering services arm of infrastructure major L&T, on Thursday said it has won a multi-year contract from leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

It, however, did not disclose the overall deal amount for the contract.

The company said it has been recognised as a global preferred engineering supplier by Airbus under its EMES3 (engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic suppliers) programme, according to an official statement.

The Airbus Group assessed LTTS' capabilities across the engineering, manufacturing engineering and customer services domain for over a year, it said, adding that the engagement covers all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates.

LTTS has also scaled up operations across Airbus' key geographic locations, including Toulouse (France), which is poised to become the main R&D centre of excellence (CoE), serving LTTS' wide aerospace customer portfolio, along with LTTS' strong talent pool of over 17,000 engineers operating out of India and leveraging conventional and digital expertise, the statement said.

It has already been a strategic supplier for Airbus global and its India subsidiary for more than a decade, providing engineering services across verticals like engineering, avionics and digital.

''Airbus Group is our esteemed customer with whom we have had a decade-long relationship which is further strengthened by our selection as an EMES3 supplier.

''We are delighted to be selected and look forward to #EngineeringTheChange for Airbus and its ecosystem,'' the company's Chief Executive and Managing Director Amit Chadha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022