Go First operates its 1st evacuation flight from Budapest to Delhi; brings back 177 stranded Indians

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Private carrier Go First on Friday said it has operated the first evacuation flight to New Delhi from Budapest in Hungary to bring back 177 Indian evacuees from war-hit Ukraine.

The city-based airline also said it will operate two flights every March 10 as part of the Operation Ganga mission.

The first evacuation flight of Go First from Budapest departed at 5.58 pm (local time) on Thursday and arrived in New Delhi at 9.20 am (local time) on Friday with 177 passengers on board, the airline said in a statement.

For the evacuation, the flight had departed from New Delhi at 10:30 am (local time) on Thursday and landed at Budapest via Kuwait at 4 am (local time), it said.

''This is a massive humanitarian crisis. Go First will support Indians with many more evacuation flights that are required to help Indians return to their loved ones.

''The airline has always been at the forefront and stands committed to providing our services during a crisis situation for helping our fellow citizens when they need it the most,'' said Go First CEO Kaushik Khona.

The city-based airline said it will also endeavor to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External Affairs may require.

Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 24 and India is evacuating its citizens by special flights from the eastern European country's western neighbors like Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

