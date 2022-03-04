How Forex Trading Works

Have you heard about trading forex, and now you are looking for ways to start your trading journey? Then you found the right article! Here we want to tell you everything you need to know about trading forex and all the pros and cons!

What is forex trading?

Forex trading means that a trader buys and sells foreign currencies, like the US dollar or the euro. Similar to other assets like stocks or cryptocurrency, the value of each currency changes with time and events. Especially events in the specific country can have a significant impact on the currency's value; that's why the US Dollar and the Euro are the more secure options when it comes to trading. But also, other currencies can be very profitable for traders.

What is a forex online broker?

A forex online broker is a platform where you can make your trade. The broker is the middleman between you and the forex exchanges and allows even beginners to make their first trades easily. But unfortunately, it is not all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to trading because where there is money, there are also scammers. When choosing a forex online broker, you need to research and read the reviews to determine how good or bad a broker is. If you want to know, for example, more about Forex Factory Community, you can read the reviews and learn from current and former users' experiences.

How does forex trading work?

The idea behind forex trading is simple. You buy one currency with another; for example, you can buy US Dollars with Euros, this is what we would call a EUR/USD pair. The goal is to buy a currency cheaply and sell it at a higher price. This can be because the currency you are buying has a lower value than usual, or the currency you are using to buy another foreign currency is stronger. The principle is: buy low, sell high! Many terminologies come with trading forex; here, we want to introduce you to a few terms.

Spread

The spread describes the difference between the price that a broker sells the currency and the rate that the trader buys the foreign currency. Here we talk about bid (sell) and the buy price.

Leverage

Leverage means that you borrow money to buy a large sum of a particular currency. This allows you to make big trades even if you don't physically own this money.

Pros and cons of forex trading

You are not sure if trading forex is the right option for you? If so, we want to introduce you to the pros and cons of this asset, so you can better determine if you're going to start a forex trading journey or not.

Pros

Low cost: One of the great perks of trading forex is that you don't have high prices compared to other trading methods. Not only don't you need much money to start, but you can always use leverage to make more significant trades.

The market is open 24/7: Compared to, for example, the stock market, the advantage of trading forex is that you can trade around the clock. The market never closes, and therefore you don't need to make adjustments in case you are traveling overseas.

High liquidity and great market: Trading forex is very popular, therefore, there are many traders and many trades each day. This helps you to buy and sell your foreign currencies quickly. You also don't need to worry about demand! Trading forex is famous all over the world; therefore, it is a huge market with lots of great opportunities.

Cons

Leverage risk: Even though having leverage opens many doors for you to make a good amount of money, it is also a risk to go into debt.

