Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of Agnivesh Agarwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:11 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Agnivesh Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.

''The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.

The prime minister responded to a post by Anil Agarwal on the death of his son.

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering in the US when he died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of country

Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of coun...

 United Arab Emirates
2
ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

 India
3
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain amid ongoing ED raids.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at residence of IPAC chief Prateek Ja...

 India
4
Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral rolls

Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026