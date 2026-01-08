PM Modi condoles death of Agnivesh Agarwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute.
''The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.
The prime minister responded to a post by Anil Agarwal on the death of his son.
Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering in the US when he died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
