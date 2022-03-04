Aster Labs Expanding Its Stronghold in India

• Currently operates 12 labs and 80 patient experience centers • A total of 17 labs will be operational across the country by March-2022 Aster Labs, the diagnostic wing of Aster DM Healthcare, a leading healthcare service provider in the country, continues to expand its footprints in the country. The brand has launched a satellite lab in Hyderabad and a Reference Lab in Mumbai, as its first step in the western region. They also plan to set up a satellite Lab in Mumbai by March 2022.

With the Launch of their Satellite lab in Hyderabad, Aster continues to strengthen its network of healthcare in the south region of India. Having around 13 hospitals and around 10 Labs in the region. They previously had also launched a pathology lab in Vishakhapatnam in February. This has helped create an Eco-System of Aster DM Healthcare in the south region Where they could provide patients with testing and if necessary, could recommend the patient to its hospitals for further treatment.

Taking its first step into the western region of India by setting up a reference lab in Vashi Navi Mumbai, Aster Labs plans to expand its network and reach to provide customers and patients with the best quality and affordable Lab testing. With plans to further set up a Satellite lab In Mumbai, the brand is strengthening its presence in India.

As a part of its growth strategy and expansion plan, Aster Clinical Lab LLP. has already launched 2 reference labs, 10 satellite labs & 80 Patient experience Centres, spread across Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh. Aster Labs will also be looking to launch 5 more satellite labs across the country by March 22.

Upon The launches of their New Labs Anindya Chowdhury, COO, Aster Labs (India & GCC) said: "We continue to leverage our healthcare expertise of over three decades which is based on trust and the ethos of our group ''We'll Treat you Well''. The latest high-end equipment and advanced technologies will not only ensure accuracy in results but will also transform the diagnosis gap in several areas of the country. Our aim is to provide diagnostic solutions to patients across all major cities with innovative, cutting-edge technology and service which personifies our philosophy of "We'll treat you well." About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics and over 323 pharmacies and 74 Labs in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,400 plus dedicated staff including 2970 doctors and 6437 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

For more information, please visit www.asterlabs.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)