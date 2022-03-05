Britain to amend legislation to speed up Russia sanctions

Britain plans to amend legislation so it can move harder and faster with economic sanctions against oligarchs and businesses associated with the Russian government following the invasion of Ukraine.

It said a deadline to register overseas entities will be shortened to six months and Britain will have new powers to more rapidly sanction those who have already been sanctioned by the European Union or the United States.

