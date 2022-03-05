Left Menu

New U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China

The United States has been without an ambassador in Beijing since Terry Branstad stepped down in October 2020. Burns, a veteran diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, arrives at a time when relations between the world's two biggest economies are at their worst in decades. President Joe Biden's nomination of Burns for the post was approved by the U.S. Senate on Dec 16.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:28 IST
New U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China
Nicholas Burns Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

The new U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, has arrived in the country and will be in quarantine for three weeks, the U.S. embassy said in a tweet on Saturday. The United States has been without an ambassador in Beijing since Terry Branstad stepped down in October 2020.

Burns, a veteran diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, arrives at a time when relations between the world's two biggest economies are at their worst in decades. Recent points of friction include the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of last month's Beijing Winter Olympics, and China's diplomatic backing of Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy tweet said Burns' travel plans had been delayed due to the pandemic and that a group of U.S. mission personnel and their families travelled with him. President Joe Biden's nomination of Burns for the post was approved by the U.S. Senate on Dec 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022