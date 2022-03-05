Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Traffic movement on 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended in the early hours of Saturday after rolling stones from a hillock damaged a steel tunnel near Panthiyal in Ramban district, officials said. The restoration work is in progress and it is likely to take four hours to resume traffic movement on the strategic highway, the officials said. They said the steel tunnel has been extensively damaged and it is taking time to remove the damaged girders, since shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway at regular intervals are hampering the clearance operation.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

