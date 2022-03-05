429 students return to Andhra from Ukraine

The special task force of Andhra Pradesh said here on Saturday that 429 out of 770 students from the State have returned from war-hit Ukraine. Chairman of the task force M T Krishna Babu told reporters that effort was being made to repatriate the students. “We are continuously sharing the master data of all students and other residents hailing from AP with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure necessary and timely help is extended. Within the state, our officials have visited the houses of 586 students to assure them of the government’s efforts,” Krishna Babu said. He said the situation was challenging and tough in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia. ''Our MEA is in touch with Russia and Ukraine over safely evacuating our students from there. The state government is working closely with the MEA to ensure safe return of the students,” said Krishna Babu. He told the concerned parents not to panic. While the Andhra Pradesh government has data of 770 students so far, there could be 100 or 200 more Telugu-speaking students in Ukraine. Most of them were reaching Hungary, Romania and Slovakia from Ukraine from where 'Operation Ganga' flights were being operated. ''Accordingly, we have deployed our representatives in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The State representatives will coordinate with the local Telugu and other Indian communities in those countries and offer hands-on support for the students’ repatriation,” the task force chairman said. Member of the task force Babu Ahamed said repatriation of students was expected to be completed by March 10 as the Centre was operating 29 flights, and asked parents to call 1902 to provide details if their wards were stranded. Special officer (international relations) Gitesh Sharma hoped the repatriation would gain pace now that Russia has announced a temporary ceasefire.

