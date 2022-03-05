Russia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies after incident
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:22 IST
Moscow demanded on Saturday that authorities in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania take measures to protect Russia's embassies after a Russian diplomat was attacked in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the Russian RIA news agency said.
"We are warning Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn that they are responsible for the consequences of the anti-Russian psychosis they have unleashed," the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying. It did not give any details of the reported attack. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)
