Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:33 IST
A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded have landed in Israel.

The children arrived Sunday a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed.

The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organisation.

The Jewish Agency for Israel, a quasi-governmental organisation that manages immigration affairs, said that it had received 5,500 urgent requests by Ukrainian Jews to move to Israel since Russia attacked on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

