Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel
- Country:
- Israel
A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded have landed in Israel.
The children arrived Sunday a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed.
The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organisation.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, a quasi-governmental organisation that manages immigration affairs, said that it had received 5,500 urgent requests by Ukrainian Jews to move to Israel since Russia attacked on Feb. 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party
Ukrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region