Tata Motors bags order for 65 EVs from KSEB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:24 IST
Tata Motors bags order for 65 EVs from KSEB
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it has bagged a contract for 65 electric vehicles (EVs) from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The order includes 60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EV SUVs. It is part of a competitive pan-India tender floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision 'Go Green/Carbon Neutral' by 2030, Tata Motors said in a statement. The Tigor EV has an ARAI certified range of 306 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack, with a peak power output of 55 kW and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The Nexon EV SUV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge. It comes with a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, Tata Motors said. The company said overall it has sold 15,000 EVs till date and has over 85 per cent market share in the EV space in the ongoing fiscal so far. In order to promote faster adoption of EVs, Tata Motors said it is closely working with other Tata Group firms, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma.

