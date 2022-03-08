Left Menu

Indian stocks slide for 5th straight session, Sensex down 389 points

The Indian stock markets key indices slumped for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex sliding 380 points as crude oil prices continue to soar amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:40 IST
Indian stocks slide for 5th straight session, Sensex down 389 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets key indices slumped for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex sliding 380 points as crude oil prices continue to soar amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day deep in the red at 52,430.06 points and tumbled to a low of 52,333.61 points.

At 12.19 pm, the Sensex was trading 389.47 points or 0.74 per cent down at 52,453.28 points against its previous day's close at 52,842.75 points. This is the fifth straight session of loss in the benchmark Sensex. The index had slumped 1491.06 points or 2.74 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 133.20 points or 0.84 per cent down at 15,729.95 points. The Nifty had lost 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent on Monday. There was heavy selling pressure in auto and banking and financial stocks.

Maruti Suzuki slumped 3.21 per cent to Rs 6551.95. Bajaj Finance tumbled 2.99 per cent to Rs 5939.25. Axis Bank slipped 2.77 per cent to Rs 648.75. HDFC fell 2.50 per cent to Rs 2067.65. State Bank of India was trading 1.96 per cent down at Rs 431.70.

However, IT stocks were trading with good gains. Tech Mahindra jumped 2.68 per cent to Rs 1462.40. TCS soared 2.57 per cent to Rs 3575. Infosys rose 2.49 per cent to Rs 1782.85. HCL Technologies and Wipro were also trading in the positive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022