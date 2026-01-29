Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Five British immigration officers face charges of misconduct, conspiracy to steal from migrants and money laundering. A sixth person is also charged with money laundering. The officers allegedly took cash from migrants, who arrived in Britain on small boats, leading to a significant public corruption scandal.

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants
Five British immigration officers have been brought before Westminster Magistrates' Court, accused of misconduct and conspiracy to plunder money from migrants arriving in the UK on small boats. The officers, John Bernthal, Ben Edwardes, Lee-Ann Evanson, Besmir Matera, and Jack Mitchell, are charged with stealing from migrants between August 2021 and November 2022.

While facing allegations of stealing cash from migrants, the officers are also charged with misconduct in public office and money laundering. Prosecutor Rosalind Earis detailed how the officers worked on Britain's south coast, intercepting migrants arriving via small boats from France — a hot political topic in the UK.

Besmir Matera faces additional charges related to immigration deception and possessing falsified identity documents. The court heard Matera falsely claimed asylum and identity from Kosovo, though he is Albanian. All six defendants, including 43-year-old David Grundy, who faces a money laundering charge, have been granted bail ahead of a February hearing.

