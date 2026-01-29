Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

An inquiry committee at the state level, which is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student from a government college in Dharamshala, has revealed no proof of ragging or caste-based discrimination by teachers or students, as officials reported on Thursday. The police continue to investigate, inclusive of a planned narco test for the accused teacher.

Formed by the Directorate of Education, the five-member committee delivered its findings to the Education Secretary, Rakesh Kanwar, through Dr. Amarjeet Sharma, Director of Higher Education. The investigation went through the accusations made by the student's family, notably examining a video allegedly made by the student before her demise.

Education Secretary Kanwar confirmed the receipt of this report, stating, "The inquiry committee has not found any evidence against the assistant professor. We are reviewing the report to make an informed decision." Kanwar dismissed claims of ragging or discrimination, asserting, "No student or teacher reported any such incidents."

Education Minister Rohit Thakur echoed this statement, confirming no evidence of caste discrimination was found. However, the police investigation continues. The committee interviewed teachers, students, and administrative personnel at Government College, Dharamshala, scrutinizing CCTV footage, attendance logs, institutional records, and past complaints, yet found no backing for the allegations.

The report elaborated that the student was a first-year BA enrollee in 2024 but subsequently stopped attending classes. While the inquiry found no indication of ragging or misconduct, the criminal investigation addressing the claims of sexual harassment awaits final medical and autopsy results. Following a complaint by the victim's father, legal action targeted three students for ragging and an assistant professor for sexual harassment.

As of January 1, charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act. The accused assistant professor was suspended, while all accused parties are out on anticipatory bail. Initial police reports indicated alleged harassment leading to hospitalization and eventual demise of the student in December 2025.

On January 17, interim bail was extended for the accused by the local court, with provisions lasting until February 13. The University Grants Commission also established a fact-finding team that examined the college on January 6. Concurrently, a medical board evaluated the death circumstances, presenting their findings to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the ongoing narco test of the accused teacher, following court authorization. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)