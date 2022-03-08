Inforpark's Fingent receives 'great place to work' certification

Fingent, an Infopark-based software development solutions provider, on Tuesday received the ''Great Place to Work'' certification for the second consecutive time. Infopark said the ''Great Place to Work'' is a global authority working towards creating the best workplaces around the globe by building, sustaining and recognising high trust and high-performance cultures. Varghese Samuel, the CEO and Managing Director of Fingent said getting certified as a ''Great Place to Work'' organization, again was a recognition for their ''commitment to build a great culture and a beautiful workplace for our people.'' ''Building a great culture at Fingent that focuses on people has been our top priority from day one. Even though it was extremely hard to participate in many of the activities during COVID with remote working arrangements, we have done our best to engage with everybody and provide the best experience working at Fingent,'' Samuel said in a release.

Formed in 2007 in India, Fingent's unique processes, practices, and initiatives have not only created world-class technology services and products to its customers but have also successfully provided career growth, well-being, and work-life balance for its employees and associates.

Fingent develops strategic solutions for businesses across the globe. Their well-honed management approach and their deep bench of professionals equip us to rapidly address their client’s important and complex business challenges with high quality, cutting-edge, secure, and easy-to-use software.

