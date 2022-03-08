Left Menu

Inforpark's Fingent receives 'great place to work' certification

Fingent, an Infopark-based software development solutions provider, on Tuesday received the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive time. Infopark said the Great Place to Work is a global authority working towards creating the best workplaces around the globe by building, sustaining and recognising high trust and high-performance cultures.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:38 IST
Inforpark's Fingent receives 'great place to work' certification
  • Country:
  • Japan

Fingent, an Infopark-based software development solutions provider, on Tuesday received the ''Great Place to Work'' certification for the second consecutive time. Infopark said the ''Great Place to Work'' is a global authority working towards creating the best workplaces around the globe by building, sustaining and recognising high trust and high-performance cultures. Varghese Samuel, the CEO and Managing Director of Fingent said getting certified as a ''Great Place to Work'' organization, again was a recognition for their ''commitment to build a great culture and a beautiful workplace for our people.'' ''Building a great culture at Fingent that focuses on people has been our top priority from day one. Even though it was extremely hard to participate in many of the activities during COVID with remote working arrangements, we have done our best to engage with everybody and provide the best experience working at Fingent,'' Samuel said in a release.

Formed in 2007 in India, Fingent's unique processes, practices, and initiatives have not only created world-class technology services and products to its customers but have also successfully provided career growth, well-being, and work-life balance for its employees and associates.

Fingent develops strategic solutions for businesses across the globe. Their well-honed management approach and their deep bench of professionals equip us to rapidly address their client’s important and complex business challenges with high quality, cutting-edge, secure, and easy-to-use software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022