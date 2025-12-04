WHO unveils first unified plan to manage COVID-19, MERS and future coronavirus threats

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a landmark Strategic Plan for Coronavirus Disease Threat Management (2025–2030) — the first-ever unified global framework to address COVID-19, MERS, and future coronavirus threats in an integrated and sustainable way. The plan marks a decisive shift from short-term emergency response to long-term preparedness, signalling a new phase in global infectious disease management.

Drawing on five years of lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and decades of experience with SARS (2002) and MERS (2012), the strategy provides national health authorities with a coherent approach to preventing, detecting and responding to current and emerging coronavirus diseases. It emphasizes sustainability, equity and the integration of coronavirus management into broader respiratory and infectious disease programmes.

A Persistent Global Threat

Although the global health emergency has ended, SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread widely. High-risk groups — including older adults, immunocompromised individuals and people with underlying health conditions — remain vulnerable to severe disease and hospitalization. WHO reports that around 6% of people infected with COVID-19 develop Post COVID-19 Condition (long COVID), with 15% experiencing symptoms for more than a year. Several regions have also recorded recent increases in SARS-CoV-2 transmission, underscoring ongoing uncertainties around viral evolution and long-term health impacts.

“Coronaviruses remain one of the most consequential infectious disease threats today,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Acting Director for Epidemic and Pandemic Management. “Integrating their management into broader respiratory disease programmes — including for influenza — is essential. WHO urges Member States to use the strategic directions in this plan to build resilient health systems capable of managing today’s threats while preparing for tomorrow’s.”

A Comprehensive, Inclusive Strategy

The new plan builds on previous Strategic Preparedness and Response Plans for COVID-19, incorporating input from WHO Member States, regional and country offices, scientific experts, civil society and the general public. This inclusive process ensures the strategy reflects diverse realities — from resource-rich countries to low-income settings where health systems face persistent constraints.

The plan covers both routine management — such as vaccination programmes, clinical care pathways, and ongoing surveillance — and emergency scenarios, including the emergence of a new coronavirus with pandemic potential. This dual structure aims to help countries maintain readiness even during periods of low viral activity.

Key pillars of the strategy include:

Strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, integrating coronavirus detection into broader respiratory pathogen monitoring.

Expanding access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, including equitable distribution in low-resource settings.

Building resilient health systems capable of adapting to surges, maintaining essential services, and protecting health workers.

Improving community engagement and risk communication to counter misinformation and encourage uptake of prevention measures.

Supporting vulnerable populations, particularly those at higher risk of severe disease and long-term complications.

Expanding Global Coronavirus Surveillance

To enhance global monitoring, WHO has expanded CoViNet, its Coronavirus Network of surveillance programmes and reference laboratories covering SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and other emerging coronaviruses of concern. CoViNet now includes 45 national reference laboratories across human, animal and environmental health sectors — with 11 new laboratories added in 2025.

This network complements WHO’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), which now includes sentinel surveillance for SARS-CoV-2. Together, these systems strengthen One Health-based detection of potential spillover events and emerging variants.

A Turning Point for Global Preparedness

WHO’s unified coronavirus threat management plan signals a global transition: from crisis response to sustained, long-term resilience. By embedding coronavirus strategies within universal health coverage and respiratory disease programmes, WHO aims to protect communities from current risks while ensuring the world is better prepared for the next coronavirus with pandemic potential.