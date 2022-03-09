Left Menu

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain unveiled on Wednesday new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

Britain will also strengthen its ban on Russian aircraft, making it a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom.

"The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

