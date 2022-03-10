Left Menu

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-03-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 00:23 IST
Russian central bank says stock market will not open Thursday
Russia's stock market will not open on Thursday but the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market will operate starting at 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the central bank said on Wednesday.

It said an announcement on the exchange's opening hours on Friday would be made by 0900 Moscow time on Friday. The exchange has closed several times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

