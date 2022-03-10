Russian central bank says stock market will not open Thursday
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-03-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 00:23 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Russia's stock market will not open on Thursday but the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market will operate starting at 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the central bank said on Wednesday.
It said an announcement on the exchange's opening hours on Friday would be made by 0900 Moscow time on Friday. The exchange has closed several times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Demand for Hebrew lessons jumps in Gaza as Israel eases work restrictions; Pakistan PM flies to Moscow to advance pipeline project and more
Pakistan PM flies to Moscow to advance pipeline project
EU Finance Ministers to discuss tougher sanctions against Moscow on Feb 25-26
Sudan's Hemedti seeks deeper Russia ties on Moscow visit
Moscow Exchange suspends trading on all markets