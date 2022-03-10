PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split and $10bn share buyback https://on.ft.com/3CwJjUA Accor drops Russia expansion plans https://on.ft.com/367Tkf6

Citigroup ‘running out of options’ in push to sell Russian bank https://on.ft.com/35IGT9u Overview

Amazon has announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a share buyback of up to $10bn French owner of the Novotel and Ibis chains Accor, said it had suspended all planned openings and developments in Russia and any loyalty partnerships with Russian companies. Citigroup’s long-planned sale of its Russian retail bank is stuck in legal limbo following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, raising the odds the US bank will have to wind down the operation.

