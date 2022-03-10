Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Citigroup’s long-planned sale of its Russian retail bank is stuck in legal limbo following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, raising the odds the US bank will have to wind down the operation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split and $10bn share buyback https://on.ft.com/3CwJjUA Accor drops Russia expansion plans https://on.ft.com/367Tkf6

Citigroup ‘running out of options’ in push to sell Russian bank https://on.ft.com/35IGT9u Overview

Amazon has announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a share buyback of up to $10bn French owner of the Novotel and Ibis chains Accor, said it had suspended all planned openings and developments in Russia and any loyalty partnerships with Russian companies. Citigroup’s long-planned sale of its Russian retail bank is stuck in legal limbo following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, raising the odds the US bank will have to wind down the operation.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

