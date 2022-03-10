Curefoods acquires majority stake in milkshake brand Frozen Bottle

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company that houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi, on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in the leading milkshake brand, Frozen Bottle.

Started in 2017, by first-time entrepreneur Pranshul Yadav, Frozen Bottle has a presence in more than 25 cities with over 110 outlets.

The company sells a wide selection of thickshakes, milkshakes, and ice cream jars.

Curefoods' dessert portfolio now houses brands like CakeZone, Frozen Bottle, Lubov Patisserie, Cupcake Noggins, and Iceberg.

''Over the years, the category of frozen desserts and milkshakes has seen a major boost in India. Adding a highly popular milkshake brand, such as Frozen Bottle, to our dessert portfolio will now equip Curefoods with five dessert brands across all categories,'' Curefoods Chief Business Officer Gokul Kandhi said in a statement.

Going forward, the company will keep adding more brands to appeal to the consumer base that wants to grab a quick snack along with their cold beverage, he added.

''This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India's largest online dessert company,'' Kandhi noted.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.

''Over the years, we have successfully amassed a consumer base that has come to thoroughly enjoy what we serve. We now aim to ramp up our efforts in becoming the go-to cold dessert brand and also widen our breadth of offerings.

''We look forward to working with the Curefoods team and bolster their ambitious upward trajectory in the cloud kitchen space,'' Frozen Bottle Founder and CEO Pranshul Yadav said.

Curefoods recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix. It also acquired franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro for south India.

