First-Ever 1 BHKs Launched in Dosti West County - Dosti Nest at Balkum, Thane Offering the Perfect Investment Option for Homebuyers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • 1 BHK (Smart, Spacia, and Luxe) homes with natural lighting and ventilation • Dosti Nest offers a Fully Loaded Lifestyle with well-planned homes and a host of amenities Credited for its commitment towards quality, and timely project delivery, Dosti Realty is set to create a new beginning with the launch of its first-ever 1 BHK homes in Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W). This new sector Dosti Nest offers homebuyers the right investment option in terms of affordability, location and amenities provided.

The recent pandemic has highlighted the importance and value of owning one’s own home both for end-use as well as a viable investment option. This has resulted in high demand for 1 BHK homes, especially among young families and working professionals that have been staying in rental accommodation or with extended family. With the demand for 1 BHK’s in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region being high, Dosti Realty decided to bring to Dosti West County homes that are neither too large, nor too small, but ones that offer efficient space utilisation and are a real value for money. The project is perfectly designed to benefit homebuyers with ample natural lighting and ventilation. Homes at Dosti Nest are not just for end-users, but also for those eyeing rental yields from an investment point of view. In Dosti Nest, homebuyers get the best of nature and a modern contemporary living experience. Dosti Nest comprises 3 towers within the complex. The towers that have been launched are Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1 (Dosti Merlin) is 37 Storeys and Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 2 (Dosti Dove - Wing A) is 32 Storeys.

The 1 BHK’s at Dosti Nest include - 1 BHK Smart which is 26.81 sq. mt. (288 sq. ft.)** Rs 42.64 Lakhs onwards*, 1 BHK Spacia of 36.47 sq. mt. (393 sq. ft.)** at Rs 59.87 Lakhs onwards* and 1 BHK Luxe of 42.6 sq.mt (458 sq. ft.)** at Rs 71.54 Lakhs onwards* which is the largest 1 BHK with a deck outside the living room. So, there is something for everyone’s budget. Considering the modern lifestyle needs of the residents, Dosti Nest offers complete value for money as each of the 1 BHK homes at Dosti Nest gives residents access to an expansive outdoor ground and podium garden comprising of around 37,749 sq. ft.** (3507 sq. mts), a grand clubhouse offering a host of amenities. The outdoor amenities include a Swimming Pool with Pool deck area, Kid’s Pool, Jogging Path, Outdoor Gym, Kid’s Play Area, Amphitheatre, Multipurpose Lawn, Resting Plaza, Yoga Area, Multipurpose Sports Court, Nature Trail, Box Cricket, and Badminton Court and Party Lawn Area. There is also a clubhouse that includes a Multipurpose Hall, Gymnasium, Zumba Room, Library, Conference Room, Table Tennis, Snooker Room, Carrom, and Chess Room.

Mr. Deepak Goradia – Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says, “This has been the first weekend of the launch and 1800+ people have visited our site. This only shows that there is a huge latent demand for 1 BHK homes. Customers are coming from Thane and beyond, the Central Suburbs, and even the Western Suburbs. We have currently opened up around 798 units for bookings and are eyeing a revenue of approximately Rs 400 CR+ to be generated from them over the next few months.” Besides this, Dosti Nest is also an eco-friendly development with 770+ trees spread across the complex. In addition, it is located opposite a park of approximately 3 acres offering the best of natural environs. A perfect investment avenue for home buyers, the 1 BHK’s at Dosti Nest have been conceived with the idea of its residents living in wellness, security, comfort, and sustainability. And so, this complex is equipped with power backup for common areas, superior safety, and security measures that will put its residents at ease. With sustainability as its focus, homes here come equipped with green features like solar panels, LED light fixtures, energy-saving appliances, natural ventilation, usage of low VOC paints, rainwater harvesting systems, water-efficient fixtures, waste management, and native plant species for landscaping of the garden areas. Further, various conveniences surround Dosti West County, the proposed EuroSchool at Dosti West County, focuses on fostering a schooling ecosystem that delivers the joy of learning to every child through highly trained teachers. There would also be retail shopping with the Dosti West County development to take care of everyday needs. In addition, the project includes commercial premises Dosti West County - Dosti Westwood (Phase 3) which is for both Dosti West County residents as well as their friends and family. So, if someone is looking to book a beautiful banquet hall, cozy guest rooms, eat at the restaurant or hire the AV Room, this is the perfect solution. The upcoming Grand Central Park is also just a minute away from Dosti West County and other social infrastructures be it schools, colleges, malls, hospitals, etc are within a 10 km radius making it a very convenient location for any family. Dosti West County has also collaborated with Mr. Shiamak Davar and Mr. Suresh Wadkar – two renowned names in their respective fields introduce the element of recreation, fitness as well as entertainment to the residents, so that can enjoy their stay not only inside the house but in their surroundings as well. Residents of Dosti West County will be able to enroll and attend the Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Ajivasan Music Academy on payment of the applicable fee once the classes commence within the complex.

Thane offers great connectivity to Central Mumbai, Western Suburbs, South Mumbai, and other parts of the city making it one of the preferred investment-friendly real estate destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This has led to many renowned companies setting up their base in Thane transforming it into an alternate CBD. With a host of ongoing/proposed infrastructure like the proposed 6 lane tunnel connecting Borivali and Thane, Metro Line 4 (Wadala- Ghatkopar- Thane), Metro Line 5 (Thane- Bhiwandi- Kalyan), Thane Waterways Transport System, the extension of Eastern Freeway to Thane, Balkum to Gaimukh Coastal Road, Thane Internal Metro, etc. the progress and evolution in Thane’s property market has been complemented by simultaneous infrastructure expansion.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 126 properties till date, providing homes to over 9,700+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501, Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033640 &Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 2 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033663 and are available on the website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred projects shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the agreement for sale/lease. This project is financed by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

**Conversion in square feet for convenience & easy understanding. *T & C Apply

