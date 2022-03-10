Left Menu

Russian central bank to keep stock market closed on Friday

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:49 IST
Russian central bank to keep stock market closed on Friday
Russia's stock market will not open on Friday, the central bank said on Thursday, keeping trading largely suspended since the beginning of last week after the West rolled out economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign exchange, money market and repo market will open for trading at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT), it said.

