Disney to pause all business in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:52 IST
Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.
The company had earlier said it would pause the release of theatrical films in Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
