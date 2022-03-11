Nobody hurt in eastern Ukraine psychiatric hospital strike, says emergencies service
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:18 IST
A Russian air strike on a psychiatric hospital in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv on Friday caused no casualties, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said in a statement.
"All 30 staff and 330 patients were in a bomb shelter at the time of the strike," it said.
