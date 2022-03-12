NIVEA India Ranked as India's No. 1 Trusted Brand in the Skin Care Category in 2022 by TRA

The brand was also ranked No.1 in the skin care category in the 2020 report published Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Trusted, loved and always caring, NIVEA India has been recognized as India's No. 1 Trusted Brand 2022 in the category of Skin Care by the prestigious brand intelligence firm TRA research. This is the second time that NIVEA India has been declared India's Most Trusted Brand in the skin care category. In addition, NIVEA has also managed to secure the 78th rank among the overall 1000 Most Trusted Brands in India. The recently released TRA's Brand Trust Report, 2022, in its 11th edition, is an outcome of a comprehensive primary research conducted amongst consumers-influencers across 16 Indian cities. Through the years, NIVEA India has always endeavored to be India's most loved and trusted skin care brand providing skin solutions for generations. This latest achievement by TRA is a testament to the consumer's trust over the years, thereby, bringing out this very ambition to life. Synonymous with moisturization, protection and caring for skin, NIVEA holds a legacy that remains classically stylish while retaining a contemporary appeal to every generation. As the Indian consumer's life changes over years, so has NIVEA constantly evolving with each product formulated to meet their needs for healthly looking skin. Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Neil George, Managing Director NIVEA India, said, "We are absolutely honored to have been recognized as India's No. 1 trusted skin care brand twice, both in 2022 and 2020. As a responsible skin care brand that cares for the skin and beyond, this is surely a moment of pride for us. NIVEA has always kept the consumer at its focus providing quality and superior skin care experiences that are contemporary and relevant to Indian consumers today. This achievement not only strengthens our brand purpose but also enables us to strive towards being Emerging India's most loved skin care brand." Mr. Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, NIVEA India further adds, "The TRA award simply reaffirms the Indian consumer's trust in NIVEA. Consumers continue to play a pivotal role across all our innovations. Given the swiftly changing market landscape and evolution of consumer lifestyle behavior, NIVEA continues to reinvent itself to suit the consumer needs. Consecutively securing the No. 1 spot twice is a significant testimonial to the brand's unwavering purpose of delivering solutions that make a positive difference to the Indian consumer's life." Adding on to this achievement, Mr. N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research also said, "NIVEA India's trust leadership in the Skin Care category is a reflection of its intense consumer-centric approach. When a brand is consumer-focused in all its actions, trust is a natural resultant outcome." About Beiersdorf AG Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for nearly 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Pairie (selective cosmetics), and Hansaplast/Elastoplast (plasters and wound care) are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. The Hamburg-based company generated sales of EUR 7,627 million as well as an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 933 million in fiscal year 2021. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture and the Beiersdorf purpose Care Beyond Skin. With its C.A.R.E.+ business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment. * Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2020. Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com. About TRA Research TRA Research is a consumer-insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing consumer perceptions through two globally acclaimed matrices of Brand TrustTM and Brand DesireTM. TRA Research conducts primary research with consumer-influencers across 16 Indian cities every year. TRA's Brand Trust Report 2022 is the 11th in its series. TRA Research is also the publisher of India's Most Desire BrandsTM.

