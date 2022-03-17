Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:20 IST
Delhi Prisons dept to introduce colour-coded ward gate passes for inmates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Prisons department has decided to introduce colour-coded ward gate passes in a city jail as a pilot project for better control of the internal movement of the inmates, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior jail official said, ''It is going to be started from March 20 in jail number 7 of the Tihar jail as a pilot project to have a better control and regulation of the internal movement of the inmates.'' There will be different colours for different wards. In each colour, there will be two types of cards -- one for ''internal movement'' (going to the dispensary, the canteen, for making phone calls etc.) and another for ''going to Deodhy'' (going for legal mulaqat, family mulaqat, meeting the jail superintendent etc.), the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

