PM Modi to inaugurate centenary year celebrations of Mathrubhumi on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi on Friday via video-conferencing, the PMO said.

Mathrubhumi began operations on March 18, 1923, and has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda while constantly highlighting issues of national interest, it noted.

The newspaper has 15 editions and 11 periodicals.

Mathrubhumi Books, its another division, publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

