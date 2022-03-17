Left Menu

Gold jumps Rs 249; silver rallies Rs 365

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:20 IST
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose Rs 249 to Rs 51,500 per 10 grams, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,251 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied Rs 365 to Rs 68,218 per kg, from Rs 67,853 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading up at USD 1,937 an ounce and silver was marginally higher at USD 25.22 an ounce.

''Spot prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi rose Rs 249 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation,'' said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

The increase in gold prices in the overseas market was also backed by a decline in the US bond yields, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

