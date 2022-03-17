Left Menu

IAG offers loan to Air Europa owner, could convert to 20% stake

Iberia-owner IAG has struck a deal to provide a 100 million euro, seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia which could be turned into a 20% equity holding in its Air Europa airline, it said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:24 IST
IAG offers loan to Air Europa owner, could convert to 20% stake
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Iberia-owner IAG has struck a deal to provide a 100 million euro, seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia which could be turned into a 20% equity holding in its Air Europa airline, it said on Thursday. Iberia had agreed to buy Air Europa in 2019 but terminated the deal in December 2021, when IAG said it would seek alternative structures for a tie up.

IAG said on Thursday that subject to regulatory approvals from syndicated banks, it could convert the loan into an up to 20% equity stake in Air Europa. "This agreement will give us time to evaluate with exclusivity alternative structures that may be of interest to both companies and offer significant benefits for their customers, employees and shareholders," IAG CEO Luis Gallego said.

Also Read: Soccer-Barca excited to win Europa League title, De Jong said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022