Malaysia says RCEP regional trade pact comes into force
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-03-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 06:52 IST
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement has entered into force in Malaysia from Friday, the country's trade ministry said.
Malaysia is expected to be the largest beneficiary of the China-backed RCEP among Southeast Asian countries in terms of export gains, with a projected $200 million increase, the ministry said in a statement.
