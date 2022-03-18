Malaysia says RCEP regional trade pact comes into force

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement has entered into force in Malaysia from Friday, the country's trade ministry said.

Malaysia is expected to be the largest beneficiary of the China-backed RCEP among Southeast Asian countries in terms of export gains, with a projected $200 million increase, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)