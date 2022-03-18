Left Menu

Bengal: 15 injured as truck rams into e-rickshaw in Malda

They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said.All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:02 IST
Bengal: 15 injured as truck rams into e-rickshaw in Malda
Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said.

The condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua. They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said.

All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured. They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

