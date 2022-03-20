Left Menu

5 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriffs Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.All five passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

PTI | Azusa | Updated: 20-03-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 08:50 IST
5 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest
  • Country:
  • United States

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times. One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

The crash occurred at 4:58 p.m. near the San Gabriel Reservoir, which is near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the green Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a call for service in the area at the time of the crash. The San Dimas station received a call that a helicopter went down at 4:58 p.m., the sheriff's department said.

The damaged aircraft is now lying on its side in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam. Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years,” Villanueva told the Times.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022