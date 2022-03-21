Cluster bus catches fire in northwest Delhi

A cluster bus caught fire on Monday morning in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said. The information about the blaze was received around 8.30 am following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire department officials said. The fire was brought under control by around 9 am. No casualty has been reported, they said. A senior police officer said the bus had encountered a technical issue and when the driver came out to check, the vehicle caught fire. The vehicle had come out of the depot and there were no passengers inside the bus when it caught fire.

