U.S. names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:41 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday it had appointed a senior air safety investigator as a U.S. accredited representative to the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 near Wuzhou, China.

Representatives from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration will serve as technical advisors, the NTSB added.

Under an international agreement, the United States can serve as a representative to the crash probe since the plane was manufactured in the United States.

