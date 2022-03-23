Left Menu

Rlys to manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat trains at Kapurthala, Raebareli: Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways plans to start manufacturing coaches for Vande Bharat trains at its two factories in Kapurthala and Raebareli during 2022-23, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.Currently, coaches for Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in Integral Coach factory in Chennai, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced in 2019, are self-propelled and do not require an engine.

The Indian Railways plans to start manufacturing coaches for Vande Bharat trains at its two factories in Kapurthala and Raebareli during 2022-23, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Currently, coaches for Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced in 2019, are self-propelled and do not require an engine. They also run at a semi-high speed of around 160 km per hour.

''There is a plan to start manufacturing these trains at Rail Coach Factory/Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory/Raebareli during 2022-23,'' Vaishnaw said. At present, two pairs of Vande Bharat trains -- first on the New Delhi-Varanasi route and second on the Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route -- are being operated by utilizing the available rakes, he added.

