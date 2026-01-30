Vaishnaw promises `larger scale' second-version of India AI Mission up ahead

As India positions itself at the forefront of global AI conversations, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday promised a ''much larger-scale'' second edition of the India AI Mission going forward. The flagship India AI Mission is building out the country's own AI ecosystem from computing to talent and real-world use cases. ''You should be hearing some good news, some more additions to the common compute stack and in coming times as we more-or-less close the first part of the AI Mission...another 5-6 months we should be going for the AI Mission 2 and I will be seeking your inputs on what else we should be doing on a much larger scale in the second version of the AI Mission,'' Vaishnaw said at a briefing ahead of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026'. India is ready to take the centrestage in global discourse on Artificial Intelligence, and New Delhi is all set to host the India AI Impact Summit, the first-ever in the Global South. The mega conference scheduled from February 16–20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, already has participation confirmations from 15 global leaders and Heads of State/Government, over 40 Ministers, 100-plus leading CEOs and CXOs, and more than 100 eminent academics. Vaishnaw said that the India AI Impact Summit has received a phenomenal response from across the world and is shaping up to be the biggest AI summit so far globally. He referred to the recent interactions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industry leaders, developers and innovators working across the AI value chain, including models, applications and infrastructure, noting that these engagements reflected the systematic progress of India's AI ecosystem and a strong focus on deployment-led solutions. The Minister stated that leading IT companies have developed more than 200 focused, sector-specific AI models, which are proposed to be launched during the AI Impact Summit. He further said that investments worth nearly USD 70 billion are already flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential to double by the conclusion of the Summit, and that AI talent development will be scaled up by extending AI infrastructure and industry-finalised curricula to 500 universities, creating a strong talent pipeline for the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)