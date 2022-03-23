Left Menu

Narayan Rane chairs 17th meeting of National Board of MSME

Senior officers of Central and State Governments, office bearers of different industry associations, and other delegates also attended the meeting.

During the deliberations, the Minutes of the 16th meeting of National Board of MSME held on 26 February 2018 were confirmed. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)
Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, chaired the 17th meeting of the National Board of MSME (NBMSME) held today. Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, graced the occasion. Senior officers of Central and State Governments, office bearers of different industry associations, and other delegates also attended the meeting.

During the deliberations, the Minutes of the 16th meeting of National Board of MSME held on 26 February 2018 were confirmed. It was observed in the Action Taken Report that all recommendations of the 16th meeting related to the Ministry of MSME had been implemented.

While presiding over the meeting, Sh. Narayan Rane assured the members that all the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting will be considered appropriately. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the Chair.

(With Inputs from PIB)

