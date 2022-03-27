Left Menu

Restarting flight services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru will boost tourism in Pondy: L-G

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:29 IST
Restarting flight services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru will boost tourism in Pondy: L-G
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said resumption of flight services from the Union Territory to Hyderabad and Bengaluru would boost the UT's development, particularly in the tourism sector.

Arriving at the Puducherry airport in a flight on resumption of services from Hyderabad, Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, told reporters that she was confident that Puducherry would soon be linked to a number of major cities.

''I have made out a strong case during my talks with the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Hyderabad a few days ago that Puducherry be linked to other major cities''.

The L-G brought a ventilator produced by IIT Hyderabad and handed it over on her arrival to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who welcomed her.

Besides the CM, Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravana Kumar, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu and several legislators were also present at the airport.

The L-G said IIT-Hyderabad had donated five ventilators to Puducherry and she had brought one today.

She hoped that the Tamil Nadu government would concede the plea of Puducherry administration for allocating required extent of land adjoining the airport here for the expansion of the runway.

''The expansion would be of help for Tamil Nadu also as it would pave the way for inflow of tourists,'' she said.

The daily flight services resumed by Spicejet airlines on Sunday after a gap of more than two years, she said, adding that the operations restarted due to sustained initiatives taken by the Chief Minister and the territorial government.

Flight services would be available daily between Puducherry and Hyderabad and also between Puducherry and Bengaluru, an official source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022