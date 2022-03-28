Left Menu

Odisha approves investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:11 IST
The Odisha government approved investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore that can provide employment to more than 3,500 people, as per an official statement issued on Monday.

At a meeting of the single-window clearance authority, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the industries should employ youths ''skilled in Odisha''.

The approved projects are employment-intensive and from sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and food processing and manufacturing, Principal Industry Secretary Hemant Sharma said.

Mohapatra gave in-principle approval to 12 projects worth Rs 2,071 crore and emphasised on expediting the construction.

He directed the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha to make a realistic assessment of the land and water requirements on the basis of the benchmark set against different types of industries.

The proposals that got approval include an iron-ore beneficiation and pellet-making plant by Shree Metaliks in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 650 crore, the statement said.

The authority also gave a go-ahead to a Rs 251-crore grain-based ethanol and power plant in Cuttack district by JK Biotech.

It also sanctioned a proposal of a five-star hotel in Khurda district, and a logistics park with cold chain, food court and retail facility, and an entertainment centre in Puri district.

With the latest approvals, the chief secretary has cleared a total of 40 projects worth Rs 5,841 crore in the last four months that can provide employment to 20,380 people, the statement added.

