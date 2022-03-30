5 killed, one injured as truck rams into pickup vehicle in UP's Firozabad

Five people were killed and one other was seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a pickup vehicle near a toll plaza here, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accident took place late on Tuesday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said a speeding truck hit a pickup vehicle laden with potato that was parked on the roadside and was being repaired. \R Four people died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries at Agra hospital, the SSP said, adding that the owner of the pickup vehicle is seriously injured and undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ram Bahadur alias Chhotu (19), Rahul (17), Wali Mohammad (18). Efforts are on to identify the two others, police said.

