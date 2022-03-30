Left Menu

5 killed, one injured as truck rams into pickup vehicle in UP's Firozabad

According to the police, the accident took place late on Tuesday night.Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said a speeding truck hit a pickup vehicle laden with potato that was parked on the roadside and was being repaired.

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:57 IST
5 killed, one injured as truck rams into pickup vehicle in UP's Firozabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and one other was seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a pickup vehicle near a toll plaza here, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accident took place late on Tuesday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said a speeding truck hit a pickup vehicle laden with potato that was parked on the roadside and was being repaired. \R Four people died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries at Agra hospital, the SSP said, adding that the owner of the pickup vehicle is seriously injured and undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ram Bahadur alias Chhotu (19), Rahul (17), Wali Mohammad (18). Efforts are on to identify the two others, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022