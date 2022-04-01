CM Jagan flags off 500 vehicles for free transportation of post-natal mothers in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off 500 ''Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express'' additional vehicles meant for safe transportation of expectant mothers and infants.

As many as four lakh mothers and infants would be provided free transportation through these vehicles, a year, an official release said.

Around 30 vehicles are allocated to each district and every vehicle, fitted with GPS enabled system ensuring safety and security, will have advanced equipment to handle emergencies related to labor.

The post-natal women need not have to wait for the vehicle as they can identify and track the location of the vehicle on a real-time basis, it said.

A centralized call center has also been set up for assistance to post-natal women. Along with the call center, Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express App has been set up for coordination between postnatal women, nurses, and drivers, the release said.

As part of the post-natal services, the government is providing Rs. 5,000 to mothers under YSR Arogya Aasara as recuperative allowance besides the transportation facility through YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles to ferry the women and the neonate safely from government hospitals to their homes.

