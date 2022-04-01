Delhi transport dept launches drive to ensure lane discipline by buses drivers

Long queues of vehicles were visible across Delhi during peak traffic hours on Friday morning as the Delhi government's Transport Department launched a drive to ensure lane discipline by drivers of DTC and cluster buses.

Under the drive launched in compliance with Supreme Court directions, violation of lane discipline will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

Violations will also be punished with prosecution under the Motor Vehicles Act, suspension of driving license and termination of vehicle permit, an order by the Transport department stated.

For the safe journey of the public, DTC and cluster buses in the entire city will ply on the bus lanes and will stop at the designated stops in earmarked boxes only from April 1, said a notice by the department.

''The public is advised to avoid plying their vehicles in the designated bus lanes. Vehicles parked in the bus lanes or bus boxes are liable to be towed and will invite penal action as per law,'' stated the notice.

''The lane enforcement drive is being started today by the Delhi Transport department. The drivers of buses and heavy motors are appealed to drive in the bus lanes only. The Delhi people are also requested not encroach the bus lanes so that the buses ply smoothly,'' Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

In the morning peak hours, when there is normally heavy traffic on the roads, buses were seen lined up on some stretches, a senior Transport department officer said.

''Buses moving in disciplined lanes! A welcome change. Let's all do our bit to make public transport smoother,'' Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra tweeted.

The drive will be expanded further after the first phase is concluded on April 15 covering more vehicles and specified roads, officials said.

