Hyundai sales dip 14 pc in March to 55,287 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:27 IST
Hyundai sales dip 14 pc in March to 55,287 units
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its total sales declined 14 percent to 55,287 units in March, as compared with the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.

For the 2021-22 fiscal, the company reported total sales of 6,10,760 units, up by 6 percent from 5,75,877 units in 2020-21.

Sales in the domestic market rose by 2 percent to 4,81,500 units last fiscal as against 4,71,535 units in 2020-21.

Exports increased by 24 percent to 1,29,260 units last fiscal as against 1,04,342 units in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

