NBC Bearings unveils brand mascot 'Runningo' to represent its long-term sustainable solutions

NBC Bearings is the first to launch a brand mascot amongst other players in the industry JAIPUR, India, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings), a part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, today introduced their brand mascot, 'Runningo' as part of their ongoing campaign, 'Lambi race ke liye'. Runningo, a bearing shaped humanoid represents NBC's long-term commitment to providing sustainable solutions. It is derived from the words 'running' and 'go,' and it denotes longevity, dynamism, and the ability to continue performing even in the most tough circumstances – across Automotive, Aerospace, Railways, Industrial sectors.

NBC Bearings becomes the first ever bearing brand to have its own mascot with an aim to develop a deeper connect with the stakeholders, which is inclusive of mechanics, industry technicians and other users around the country.

Rohit Saboo, President and CEO of National Engineering Industries Ltd, said, ''We are extremely happy and proud to announce the launch of our new mascot, Runningo. We started our journey over 75 years back and have always believed in growing and progressing with the flow of time. With the introduction of Runnigo, we hope to connect with people more closely in addition to providing them with the best service possible.'' Sanjeev Taparia, Sr. Vice President of Marketing, National Engineering Industries Ltd, added, ''The idea behind launching Runningo, a lively, vibrant, and friendly mascot is not only to resonate with the ongoing campaign of NBC Bearings but to create a character that people can trust. Runningo will be visible on digital and offline platforms highlighting sustainable solutions from NBC Bearings and sustainable ideas for the planet in fun and engaging ways.'' About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI): Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 variants to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly-owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, South Africa, Russia, Germany, Brazil, Japan and Australia, etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778636/NBC_Bearings_Runningo.jpg PWR PWR

