Left Menu

TVS Motor sales drop 5 pc in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:40 IST
TVS Motor sales drop 5 pc in March
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales to 3,07,954 units in March.

The company had posted a total sales of 3,22,643 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total sales of two-wheeler were lower at 2,92,918 units last month as against sales of 3,07,397 units in March 2021.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,96,956 units last month as compared to 2,02,155 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

The company's two-wheeler exports were at 95,962 units in March 2022 as against 105,242 units in March 2021.

Total exports dropped to 1,09,724 units last month as against 1,19,382 units in March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022