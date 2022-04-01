Kansai Nerolac elevates Anuj Jain as MD

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Friday said its Executive Director Anuj Jain has been elevated as the managing director of the company.

Jain succeeds H M Bharuka, vice chairman and managing director, who has been spearheading the firm for the last 21 years, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a statement.

In his new role, Jain will be responsible for steering the next phase of the company's growth and bolstering the brand's presence in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it added.

He has been serving as executive director in charge of the sales and marketing, manufacturing, technical and human resources functions since 2018.

After joining the company as a management trainee in 1990, he rose through the ranks. In his tenure spanning over 30 years at Kansai Nerolac Paints, Jain has worked in various capacities, including vice president, decorative marketing and sales and director, decorative.

He played a pivotal role in driving growth organically and inorganically along with business excellence, the company added.

