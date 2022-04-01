Left Menu

Kansai Nerolac elevates Anuj Jain as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:17 IST
Kansai Nerolac elevates Anuj Jain as MD
  • Country:
  • India

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Friday said its Executive Director Anuj Jain has been elevated as the managing director of the company.

Jain succeeds H M Bharuka, vice chairman and managing director, who has been spearheading the firm for the last 21 years, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a statement.

In his new role, Jain will be responsible for steering the next phase of the company's growth and bolstering the brand's presence in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it added.

He has been serving as executive director in charge of the sales and marketing, manufacturing, technical and human resources functions since 2018.

After joining the company as a management trainee in 1990, he rose through the ranks. In his tenure spanning over 30 years at Kansai Nerolac Paints, Jain has worked in various capacities, including vice president, decorative marketing and sales and director, decorative.

He played a pivotal role in driving growth organically and inorganically along with business excellence, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022