Left Menu

ECoR clocks highest-ever freight loading in railways

The East Coast Railway on Friday said it has achieved 232.13 million tonne of freight loading, the highest-ever figure in the Indian Railways, in the 2021-22 financial year, registering a growth of 13.28 per cent over the previous fiscal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:31 IST
ECoR clocks highest-ever freight loading in railways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The East Coast Railway on Friday said it has achieved 232.13 million tonne of freight loading, the highest-ever figure in the Indian Railways, in the 2021-22 financial year, registering a growth of 13.28 per cent over the previous fiscal. The ECoR has been securing the top position in freight loading for the past four years. It also earned Rs 23,012 crore from freight traffic, the highest for the national transporter, the ECoR said in a statement.

''This was possible due to outstanding performance of all the three divisions -- Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur,'' it said, adding that round-the-clock monitoring aided in the achievement.

It had supplied 205 mt of freight in the 2020-21 financial year, the ECoR statement said. In the previous fiscal, the zonal railway's freight loading was followed by the South East Central Railway with 212 mt and the South Eastern Railway with 195 mt.

The Bhubaneswar-headquartered ECoR has run 44 oxygen special trains to various parts of the country, amid an unprecedented crisis during the second coronavirus wave. The ECoR came into existence on April 1, 2003, and its jurisdiction encompasses all parts of Odisha along with a few districts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022