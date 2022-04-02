Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in U.S. offices

Left Menu

Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 03:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation. "We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

