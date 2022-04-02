Belviso announces launch of its premium skin care products in India

Left Menu

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Belviso announces the launch of its Premium Skin Care Product range in India. The products would be launched under the brand name Belviso. Launching initially are the Belviso Vitamin C Serum, Belviso Multi-Acid Serum, Belviso Niacinamide Serum, Belviso Total Nano Gel and Belviso Transformation Cream. The products would be available in combo packs as well.

Yuva Tej, Founder of Belviso and Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder, Belviso.. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/PNN): On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Belviso announces the launch of its Premium Skin Care Product range in India. The products would be launched under the brand name Belviso. Launching initially are the Belviso Vitamin C Serum, Belviso Multi-Acid Serum, Belviso Niacinamide Serum, Belviso Total Nano Gel and Belviso Transformation Cream. The products would be available in combo packs as well. Speaking on the launch occasion, Yuva Tej, Founder of Belviso, said, "We are very excited with our product offerings. Our skincare products are being launched after thorough research, testing and certifications. Each product of ours comes with a promise of delivering top quality and effective results. In the vast range of available skincare solutions, we are sure our products would stand out and be well accepted by our targeted users."

"We have taken a unique approach for the marketing and Sales of our Belviso Products. All our products would be available on online marketplaces and premium skincare and beauty apps and websites. Customers can also find and purchase the products on our website belviso.in" Says Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder, Belviso. The brand has recently launched its logo on social media platforms and is launching its marketing campaign across digital platforms across India.

The brand has hired the services of Trinity Prime Media Solutions and Consulting, a media and marketing consulting group in Hyderabad, for its brand marketing. Speaking on the launch, Naveen Saxena, Founder of Trinity Prime, says, "It's a fascinating period for the brand as the two young entrepreneurs have worked very hard to develop world-class skincare products. The marketing campaigns will be launched shortly, and we are anticipating excellent acceptance of the brand Belviso and its products." Launched by two young entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh, Yuva Tej and Vamsi Krishna, who has been in the pharma and beauty care segments for more than ten years, Belviso aims to become a top brand in the coming years, ensuring superior quality skincare products and services. Launching initially with five products, the company aims to add many more solutions to its repository in the coming days.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

